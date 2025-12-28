Florida State running back Gavin Sawchuk plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. Sawchuk played only one season with the Seminoles after transferring from Oklahoma this offseason.

Sawchuk appeared in all 12 games with seven starts this season in Tallahassee. He finished second on the team with 486 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He also had 13 catches for 121 yards and another touchdown.

Prior to joining FSU, Sawchuk played the first three seasons of his college career with the Sooners. His best season to date came as a redshirt freshman in 2023, when he led the team with 744 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.

Sawchuk played high school football for Volar Christian in Littleton, Colorado, where he was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 142 overall player and No. 10 running back in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Florida State is coming off of a 5-7 finish this past season and missed out on a bowl game for the second straight year. The Seminoles are a combined 7-18 since winning the ACC Championship in 2023 and already confirmed coach Mike Norvell will return for his seventh season in 2026.

Gavin Sawchuk is the 22nd Florida State player to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Additionally, he is the third running back to do so, joining Jaylin Lucas and Kam Davis.

Changes coming for the transfer portal this offseason

The 15-day transfer portal this offseason will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.