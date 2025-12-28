Florida State safety Ashlynd Barker plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He spent three seasons at Florida State after redshirting his true freshman season at Iowa Western Community College. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Barker made 11 appearances and nine starts in the 2025 campaign. He tallied 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass breakups.

In total, he made 36 appearances for the Seminoles. During that time, he amassed 78 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three passes defended.

Ashlynd Barker played high school football at Northside (IA), where he was an unranked prospect. In his senior season, he recorded 22 tackles and three pass breakups.

Barker is the 21st Florida State player who has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The Seminoles finished the 2025 campaign with a 5-7 overall record and a 2-6 mark in conference play.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Seminoles, who began the season with an upset win over Alabama. Florida State entered Week 4 ranked at No. 8 in the country, but fell to Virginia and only won two more games through the remainder of the season.

Despite Florida State posting back-to-back losing seasons, Mike Norvell is returning as the Seminoles’ head coach next season. Norvell believes his program isn’t far away from finding its footing.

“Obviously, we’ve got to be more consistent,” Norvell said in November. “We’ve shown flashes of being able to play at an elite level, but we’ve not been consistent enough or we haven’t played in a sense of complementary football, especially there on the road.

“Something that we’ve got to continue to improve upon. We’ve got a young team. We’ve got some young players, we’ve got some guys that do have experience, but ultimately it’s still about the application of that. I don’t think we’re far off.”

Florida State will not only have new players next season, but new coaches too. The program has already hired a new running backs coach (Kam Martin), defensive ends coach (Nick Williams) and defensive backs coach (Blue Adams).

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.