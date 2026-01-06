Florida State redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Little’s decision comes roughly a week after he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Little earned second-team All-ACC honors as the Seminoles’ leading tackler this past season with 76 total tackles, two for loss, with a team-high four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2025. His four interceptions this past season were the most by a FSU player since 2021.

Little would be the 30th Seminoles player to enter the portal since it opened Jan. 2nd as Florida State head coach Mike Norvell goes through another offseason roster overhaul ahead of his seventh season in Tallahassee. It’s Little’s second trip into the transfer portal after starting his career at Alabama, where he appeared in 11 games in 2023 as a redshirt freshman.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound Little started 11 of 12 games for the Seminoles this past season, including making his first career start in a Week 1 upset over the Crimson Tide, where he racked up a team-high nine tackles in the 31-17 victory against his former team.

