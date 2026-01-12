Florida State transfer cornerback Shamar Arnoux has committed to Auburn, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

As a true freshman, Arnoux recorded 27 tackles and one pass deflections for the Seminoles. Prior to enrolling at Florida State, Arnoux was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 568 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 55 CB rusher in his class and the No. 74 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Carrollton.

Arnoux commits to Auburn and head coach Alex Golesh, who was hired to replace former head coach Hugh Freeze this offseason. After two-and-a-half disappointing seasons, Freeze was let go following the Tigers’ 4-5 start to the 2025 campaign. He was replaced by Golesh, who led USF to a 9-3 record this season.

“It’s surreal,” Golesh said on the Dec. 3 edition of ‘SportsCenter‘ about taking over at Auburn. “You feel like you’re in a little bit of a movie. But this is something you sit down for and you plan ahead of time. We literally had every single hour planned out for the first six months. The plan is the plan. You obviously deviate a little bit as you go. You prioritize more than anything else. In my program and my personality, you prioritize the players that you’re coaching.”

“The opportunity to come into a place like Auburn and specifically to get here on the Plains… I mean, this is one of the premier jobs in the entire country. For me, I’ve dreamed of an opportunity like this. When this opportunity came about, you sprint with this. It’s life-changing, not in the sense that the level that it’s at or what it really is. It’s life-changing because this is one of the very few places in the country that you can come and win a national title at.”

