Florida State twin defensive linemen Mandrell and Darryll Desir plan to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. A sizable loss for the Seminoles.

The duo played high school football at Norland (Miami, FL). Mandrell was a where he was a three-star prospect, while Darryll was a four-star prospect. Mandrell was the No. 758 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services, while Darryll was the No. 354.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on Florida State, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Texas running back Quintrevion “Tre” Wisner has committed to transfer to Florida State out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Wisner has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining in Tallahassee.

Wisner revealed plans to enter the portal after the completion of the Longhorns’ season on Dec. 26 after a somewhat disappointing junior season at Texas, where he accumulated a team-leading 597 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 131 carries across nine games in 2025. It was roughly half of his production as a sophomore, when Wisner led the Longhorns with 1,064 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 226 carries with 12 starts in 2024.

Wisner finished his Texas career with 1,734 total rushing yards on 369 carries, an average of 45.6 yards per game, with 20 starts in 38 career games in Austin.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Wisner commits to Florida State as the No. 5 running back in the 2026 transfer class and the No. 45 player overall, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Wisner originally signed with Texas as a three-star prospect in 2023 recruiting cycle, where he was the No. 30 running back in the class and the No. 440 overall prospect out of DeSoto (Texas) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Wisner’s decision to transfer came as quite the surprise to Longhorns fans, especially after redshirt sophomore running back CJ Baxter announced plans to enter the portal on Dec. 8.

With his commitment to Florida State, Wisner will look to turn things around for the Seminoles under second-year offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and sixth-year head coach Mike Norvell. Florida State has struggled through a 7-17 record the past two seasons after back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2022-23. That included a dismal 2-10 campaign in 2024.

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.