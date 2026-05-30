Florida State vs. Coastal Carolina weather delay: When NCAA Regional game will resume

Florida State’s season is on hold. The Seminoles’ NCAA Regional elimination game against Coastal Carolina was delayed Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather in the Tallahassee area.

The game entered a weather delay during the bottom of the fourth inning with Coastal Carolina holding a 1-0 lead over Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium. As of now, no official restart time has been announced. NCAA officials are expected to provide updates as weather conditions improve.

Coming down 🌧️🪣



Game under weather delay as of 3:14 p.m.



Coastal 1, FSU 0 — 'Noles up in home half of the 4th, 3-1 count on Hunter Carns with 1 out. pic.twitter.com/ACNJYvbjrX — Warchant.com (@Warchant) May 30, 2026

The delay comes at a critical moment for the Seminoles, who are fighting to keep their postseason alive after suffering a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to St. John’s in Friday’s regional opener. Florida State entered Saturday needing some victories to win the Tallahassee Regional and advance to a Super Regional for the third straight season.

Florida State’s path became significantly more difficult after letting a late lead slip away against the Red Storm. The Seminoles carried a 5-2 advantage into the eighth inning before St. John’s rallied for four runs over the final two frames to steal the victory.

“The reality is we absolutely are (in this position), there’s no way around it,” Florida State head coach Link Jarrett said following Friday’s loss via Warchant. “But it does allow you to enter the building tomorrow knowing you have a very capable arm.”

The Seminoles turned to ace left-hander Wes Mendes in Saturday’s elimination game, hoping to keep their season alive against a Coastal Carolina team that also dropped its opening contest of the regional. The Chanticleers fell 12-10 to Northern Illinois on Friday night despite mounting a late comeback effort.

Florida State entered the regional as the No. 10 overall national seed after posting a 38-17 record and finishing third in the ACC standings. The Seminoles were hosting a regional for the 38th time in program history and entered the weekend with hopes of making another deep postseason run. Those aspirations now hang in the balance.

The winner of Saturday’s elimination game will remain alive in the double-elimination regional format, while the loser will see its season come to an end. With rain now creating another obstacle, Florida State will have to wait a little longer before learning whether its season can continue.

Updates regarding the weather delay and an official restart time will be provided once announced by NCAA officials and Florida State athletics.