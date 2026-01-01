Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson will forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to FSU next season. He is expected to make over $1 million in 2026, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Robinson tallied a team-high 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns this season. He announced his decision to return on Thursday in a video posted to Florida State’s football’s official X account.

“As long as I can remember, I dreamed about being a Florida State Seminole. I dreamed about the war chant at Doak Campbell Stadium,” Robinson said. “I dreamed about Osceola and Renegade throwing that spear in the ground. I just dreamed about being able to wear that Seminole head on my jersey week in and week out.

“I grew up bleeding garnet and gold. So, now, to be a part of that legacy, it’s something I will absolutely forever cherish. I will forever be a Seminole. This has been one of the best years of my life. What it means to be a Florida State Seminole, what it means to have people surrounding you who truly want the best for you, and I appreciate every single person, every single fan who has supported me, and every single person who’s lifted me up throughout this journey through the good days and the hard days.

“This has truly been one of the best years of my life. I’m really excited to be able to be a Seminole again in 2026.”

Robinson transferred to Florida State ahead of the 2025 season after spending two years at USC. During his time with the Trojans, he appeared in 23 games and made five starts.

In total, he recorded 39 catches for 747 yards and seven touchdowns at USC. Robinson was the No. 11 overall player and No. 4 wide receiver in On3’s 2025 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Robinson had five games with 100-plus receiving yards this season. Most notably, Robinson reeled in a season-high nine catches for 147 yards and a touchdown against Virginia Tech on Sept. 26.

For his efforts this season, Duce Robinson was named the ACC Receiver of the Week twice and was an all-conference first-team selection. With QB1 Tommy Castellanos entering the NFL Draft, Florida State is expected to recruit a quarterback out of the transfer portal this offseason.

Florida State finished this season with a 5-7 overall record and a 2-6 mark in conference play. Head coach Mike Norvell is returning next season.