Florida State freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. In his first season of college football, Boggs hauled in nine catches for 103 yards and one touchdown. His lone score came in the Seminoles’ 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M on Sept. 6.

Prior to enrolling at Florida State, Boggs was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 205 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 26-ranked WR in his class and the No. 28 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Cocoa.

“Jayvan is incredible,” FSU wide receiver Duce Robinson said prior to the season. “Jayvan has everything that it takes to be the best player in college football. The best freshman in college football and the best player in his own time in college football. He literally has everything you need to be a great receiver. He can block and his ball skills are unbelievable.

“He makes plays every single day where you’re just like, I don’t even understand how that’s possible. His burst is crazy and his route-running is really good. Obviously, he has some stuff to grown on with his routes. But just being completely new to college, that dude is a dog.”

Coming off its worst season in program history, Florida State opened its season with a stunning 31-17 victory over No. 8 Alabama (who would go on to make the College Football Playoff). Following that win however, the Seminoles went just 4-7 over their final 11 games to finish at 5-7. They missed the postseason for the second consecutive year, but a move was not made to find a new head coach.

Mike Norvell will be returning for his seventh season at FSU next year. He will likely be on the hottest seat in all of college football after leading the ‘Noles to a 7-17 record over the past two seasons after being snubbed from the 2023 College Football Playoff. Boggs will not be staying around for the uber-important season, and will be one of the brightest young players in the entire Transfer Portal.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.