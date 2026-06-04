Former FSU LB Buster Davis named Columbus North (IN) football coach

A former Florida State linebacker standout has been tabbed to become the next head football coach at Columbus North (IN) High School, according to a report.

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According to a report by Indiana Preps, pending board approval, former Seminoles’ linebacker James ‘Buster’ Davis has been chosen to be the next head football coach of the Bull Dogs. Davis played linebacker for the Seminoles from 2002 to 2006.

The Columbus North Bull Dogs find their guy. James “Buster” Davis will be the next head coach for the 6A football program pending board approval. Davis has extensive experience playing and coaching, a stint in the NFL after playing at Florida State. pic.twitter.com/dzGPbmlpIP — Indiana Preps (@IndianaPreps) June 4, 2026

Davis played his high school football down in the Sunshine State at Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland, starting most of his time on the Buccaneers’ varsity as a four-year letterman.

Heading to Tallahassee after his days in Daytona Beach, Davis didn’t start blossoming at Florida State until 2004 when he began starting to see extensive playing time for the team. Davis’ best season with the Seminoles came in 2006 when the 5-foot-11, 228-pound backer was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) first team after he notched 109 total tackles, eight for a loss and five sacks.

The former FSU standout takes over a Columbus North program that finished as one of Indiana high school football’s better programs, ranked No. 30 in the state per the 2025 Indiana High School Football Massey Rankings.

Columbus North ended the 2025 season with a 4-6 record coming off a 8-2 mark from the 2024 campaign. The last time Bull Dogs posted consecutive winning seasons was 2020-2021.

More about Columbus North High School

“Columbus North High School, located in Columbus, Indiana, is a comprehensive public high school known for its academic rigor, thriving arts programs, and competitive athletics. Home of the Bull Dogs, CNHS prides itself on fostering leadership, community engagement, and personal excellence. With a wide array of AP courses, extracurriculars, and a strong sense of school spirit, Columbus North empowers students to reach their full potential both in and out of the classroom.”

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