Greg McElroy breaks down Florida State QB battle in spring practice

Florida State is searching for answers. According to Greg McElroy, the Seminoles’ most important question this spring revolves around the quarterback position.

Speaking on Always College Football, McElroy outlined the growing competition between transfer Ashton Daniels and returning quarterback Kevin Sperry, a battle that is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing storylines in Tallahassee.

“I want to be clear about kind of where the energy is right now in Tallahassee,” McElroy said. “They’re coming off a couple of disappointing seasons. … Spring practice is the first real chance for Mike Norvell to kind of show that this program is on its way back.”

Of course, at the center of that reset is the quarterback room. Daniels, a transfer from Auburn, arrived with the expectation that he could seize the job. In fact, McElroy noted that the early belief around the program was that Daniels wasn’t just brought in to compete, he was brought in to win it. But it hasn’t been that simple.

While Daniels has flashed leadership qualities early on, something Norvell has openly praised, his on-field performance has been more uneven: “He’s not afraid to speak. Not afraid to call guys up to the standard,” McElroy said. “That says an awful lot. He’s already holding guys to a different level of accountability.”

That presence has stood out in a locker room searching for direction. However, as spring practice has unfolded, Daniels’ inconsistencies as a passer have also shown up.

Continuing, McElroy pointed to his history as an “up and down thrower,” noting that while Daniels is dynamic as a runner, his decision-making and ball security have opened the door for competition. And that’s where Sperry comes in.

The young quarterback has quietly gained momentum, showing improvement in key areas, particularly his confidence pushing the ball downfield. According to Norvell, Sperry has made strides in “driving the ball with more confidence,” including several strong throws in recent scrimmage action. That progress has made this a legitimate battle.

While Daniels has taken the majority of first-team reps, including during Florida State’s latest scrimmage, Sperry has rotated in with the ones and continues to push for more opportunities. The result? A divided fan base and a coaching staff unwilling to rush a decision.

Alas, Norvell has resisted naming a frontrunner, emphasizing competition and depth, a sign that the job remains very much up for grabs. And in McElroy’s view, that’s not a bad thing: “But I think it’s good to have depth and competition at that position,” he added.

For Florida State, the path back to relevance likely hinges on getting this decision right. Because in Tallahassee, the rebuild doesn’t truly begin until the quarterback situation is settled.