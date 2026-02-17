Greg McElroy makes case for Florida State as sleeper CFP team in 2026

The past two seasons haven’t been kind to Florida State. Nonetheless, Greg McElroy hasn’t lost faith in the Seminoles. The ESPN analyst recently explained why he believes Florida State could earn a College Football Playoff bid next season.

“I know that we have gone down this path before in kind of hyping Florida State a little bit, but if you look at their talent profile—just their talent profile—they have weapons, they have dudes, they have speed, they have athleticism, what they haven’t had is consistency,” McElroy said. “When you look at Florida State as a sleeper, the expectation is often uncertainty, because there have been such ups and downs; they’ve been a hard team to trust. But, the upside is clear.”

Perhaps Florida State’s most notable upside is at quarterback. The team secured a transfer commitment from former Auburn QB Ashton Daniels this offseason.

Daniels served as Auburn’s backup QB for most of this past season, but had promising flashes when given the chance. In only four appearances, Daniels amassed 797 passing yards, 280 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

Daniels was the No. 50 quarterback in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Florida State faced an unexpected setback this offseason when offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn retired, but the team quickly recovered, promoting pass game coordinator Tim Harris to fill the opening.

Daniels isn’t the only impressive transfer that Florida State reeled in this offseason. The Seminoles also picked up commitments from standouts such as running back Tre Wisner and offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin.

With non-conference showdowns against Alabama and Florida, the Seminoles will have plenty of opportunities to prove their competence to the CFP selection committee. While McElroy believes FSU’s difficult schedule could backfire, he also noted it could work to the team’s advantage.

“Florida State is probably not going to be a 12-0 football team, but if they can be competitive at Alabama, bank some ACC wins, they could become a playoff team that nobody really wants to play,” McElroy said. “They will be battle-tested. They’ll be pretty talented, and they got a quarterback whose mobility can neutralize a lot of what the defense is trying to do.

“If the offense can become more coherent under Norvell’s direct control, Florida State’s ceiling goes from a rebuild year to this team could win a couple games down the stretch and maybe find themselves in a bit of a rhythm, become a very tough team to play against.”