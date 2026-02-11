No matter what, you can count on schools looking for donations. Especially from some of their more prominent alumni. For Florida State, one of those people is former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston. Turns out, Winston has handed over some money to Florida State.

“I definitely donated to my alma mater,” Winston said via FOS. “However they distribute that money is up to them. But the NIL phase is huge, right, because you’re seeing college players making a large sum of money, but you’re also seeing them get connected with lawyers, with financial advisors, with a different type of person that they wouldn’t have access to until they were drafted into the NFL.”

Winston did not specify how much he has donated to the school. Instead, “more than a million” was the term the current New York Giants quarterback used. None of what happens with it is in his control, either, seemingly putting his trust in Florida State.

Spotrac says Winston has made over $80 million throughout his NFL career. Of course, his professional days started with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being the No. 1 overall pick. Five years were spent there before moving to a division rival for four seasons, the New Orleans Saints. Playing for the Giants marked his third team in as many years, with the Cleveland Browns sandwiched between now and his final campaign with the Saints.

New York signed Winston to a two-year deal, meaning he should be on the roster for the 2026 season. $4 million per year, with a $2 million signing bonus, was a part of the contract.

Jameis Winston hoping to help Florida State after his successful career

Winston only spent three seasons in Tallahassee before declaring for the NFL Draft. He got playing time in two of them, seeing the field in a total of 27 games. Both turned into a great deal of success for him and Florida State. The Seminoles closed out the BCS era in the right way while also being a part of the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Everyone will remember the 2013 team, going undefeated and beating Auburn in the national championship out in Pasadena. One year later, Florida State faced Oregon in the same stadium, this time in the CFP semifinal. The loss turned out to be Winston’s lone loss of his college career, finishing with an overall record of 26-1 at Florida State.