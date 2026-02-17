Joel Klatt on Florida State: 'There really isn't any light at the end of that tunnel'

Following back-to-back extremely disappointing seasons for Florida State, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt is not high on the Seminoles heading into the 2026 season.

Florida State enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history in 2023, finishing the regular season with a 12-0 record before downing Louisville in the ACC Championship Game. Sitting at 13-0 with starting quarterback Jordan Travis out for the remainder of the season, the Seminoles were snubbed from the College Football Playoff. Since that fateful Selection Show, things haven’t been the same in Tallahassee.

Over the past two years, Florida State is just 7-17 overall. The 2024 season marked just the third time in program history it lost at least 10 games in a season. Things haven’t been going right for Mike Norvell‘s program, and Klatt can’t see that changing anytime soon.

“Florida State was down bad last year, and there really isn’t any light at the end of the tunnel,” Klatt said on the latest episode of ‘The Joel Klatt Show‘. “What happened after Week 1 when they beat Alabama… it did not go well. Did not go well. QB looks like it will be Ashton Daniels, who has bounced around. Was Auburn‘s backup last year until he played at the end of the season after starting at Stanford. Is that the answer you want? I don’t know. And then, late in the coaching carousel process, (offensive coordinator) Gus Malzahn decides to retire. Mike Norvell… I like Mike Norvell. I think he’s a pretty good football coach.

Joel Klatt questions Florida State’s roster makeup for 2026 season

The Seminoles started the 2025 season with a bang by knocking off No. 8 Alabama at home. They then beat two cupcake opponents, which catapulted them to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Rankings. Once FSU hit that mark, however, it dropped seven of its last nine games and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season.

“(Florida State) is a challenging place. They went the Portal route, but once you miss in the Portal route, now it’s like trying to get back on the merry-go-round when it’s going fast. It’s tough to do. It’s tough to do. It hasn’t worked out for them. Now, you’re looking at the last two years and they’re 0-9 on the road. 0-9. Is it going to get better next year? If you just base it on who they brought in (high school and Transfer Portal), I question it. I question it. How good is the ACC going to be? I don’t know. But, they’ve been good enough to beat Florida State. In particular, when Florida State is on the road.”

If it wasn’t before last year, 2026 will surely serve as a make-or-break season for Mike Norvell.