Lafayette transfer quarterback Dean DeNobile is committing to Florida State via the portal, per Warchant. He’s spent the past four seasons with the Leopards.

Last season, DeNobile passed for 19 touchdowns and seven picks, amassing 2,528 yards. In his career, he’s accumulated 6,942 passing yards and 53 touchdowns, while rushing for 184 yards and ten touchdowns, as well.

DeNobile played high school football at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ). He did not have a star rating, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal lasted 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. Players have had just over two weeks to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, which varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on Florida State, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

It was a disappointing season for the Florida State Seminoles, who were coming off their worst season in program history (2-10 in 2024). The year opened strongly with a marquee victory over No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee, which propelled them to a No. 14 ranking in the AP Poll Rankings.

Following that win, however, FSU went just 4-7 over its final 11 games and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season. Florida State administration made the decision to retain head coach Mike Norvell, who claimed that the program was ‘close’ near the end of the season.

“I believe that we are close,” Norvell said. “You lose six games, and it sucks. Like I said, we have absolutely not been close to the expectation of what I have for this team, for what I have and for what I know is the overall expectation of Florida State football, in general.

“But I do believe in where we’re going. I do believe in some of the progress that we’ve been able to see, but it’s not consistent enough. Even in games, where there’s — it’s not like there’s games where we haven’t shown up. We’ve been able to gain yards. We’ve been able to hold teams to less. You go through all that.”

Florida State’s Transfer Portal Additions

Across six seasons in Tallahassee, Norvell has led the ‘Noles to a 38-34 (22-26) record. Dean DeNobile is the 16th Transfer Portal addition for Florida State.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.