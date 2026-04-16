Missouri transfer Anthony Robinson commits to Florida State

Former Missouri guard Anthony Robinson has committed to Florida State out of the transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reports. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Robinson spent three seasons with the Tigers, starting 50 of his 96 appearances. After starting the most of the 2024-25 season, he moved back to a bench role midway through the 2025-26 season.

Despite the change in rotation, he still averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists. As a career 31.2-percent 3-point shooter, he will look to return closer to his career-best 40-percent mark as a sophomore.

A former SEC All-Defense selection, he also provides two-way value with 1.6 steals per game. The ability to impact both ends of the floor drew interest from NBA scouts as a potential draft pick last offseason.

More on Florida State basketball

Florida State is coming off an 18-15 campaign in Year One under new head coach Luke Loucks, who arrived in Tallahassee after a stint as assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings. As the Seminoles begin building the 2026-27 roster, they hope to build on a 10-3 stretch to close the season.

The only two returning players on scholarship last season are Thomas Bassong and AJ Swinton. Each played a role for Florida State last season, with Bassong registering 17 starts while averaging just over five points. Swinton started just one game, but came in just under five points per game.

Despite losing plenty production from last year’s roster, they have started with two more transfer targets. Former Cincinnati forward Shon Abaev and former UNC Ashville forward Kameron Taylor each committed in this cycle.

Florida State also brings in an exciting class of recruits for the 2026 cycle, with four new players on the way into the program. Collin Paul, Brandon Bass and Martay Barnes will compete for minutes in the backcourt while Marcis Ponder adds size to the frontcourt.

The Seminoles still have room to fill out the roster with a combination of transfer portal targets and international prospects over the coming weeks and months. They currently have nine scholarship players on the roster.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.