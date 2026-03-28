Myles Bailey injury update: Florida State star 1B suffers devastating ankle injury

Florida State sophomore first baseman Myles Bailey suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the bottom of the eighth inning in Saturday’s game against Duke.

Bailey, who was hitting for a .351 average with 12 home runs and 31 RBI this season, slid into second base and had his ankle get caught on the bag. He was assisted off the field, and seems unlikely to return to play anytime soon.

At the time of Bailey’s injury, No. 10 Florida State led Duke 12-11 in the bottom of the eighth.

Myles Bailey just suffered a gruesome ankle injury.



Devastating scene in Tallahassee 😢 pic.twitter.com/ri1dtZj7ru — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 28, 2026

Florida State improved to 21-5 with victory on Saturday

The injury comes as a devastating break for a Florida State program seeking a return to the Men’s College World Series. The Seminoles are off to a 21-5 (7-1) start to the season under head coach Link Jarrett. Jarrett is in his fourth season at the helm in Tallahassee. Across that span, he has led Florida State to a 136-69 (51-44) record.

“It’s another big weekend,” Jarrett said prior to the series. “Duke‘s good. Duke likes to run the bases. We have our hands full. They have beaten very capable teams. Cory (Muscara) does a good job. He was up waiting for us and ran the pitching and now he’s running the show with a lot of transfers.

“Anytime there’s coaching changes and even quite frankly when there’s not, there’s a lot of movement within the roster. We know they had a lot of it. They’re pressure oriented. They’re very good at the run game. They continue to do it and force you to handle things. So we’re going to have to be the best version of ourselves in all phases.”

As a freshman last season, Bailey cemented himself as one of the brightest stars in the ACC. He hit for a .327 average with 11 doubles, 19 home runs, and 56 RBI for a Seminole team that made a run to a Super Regional. If he is unable to return to the field this season, Florida State‘s ceiling certainly drops a bit.

Although Bailey missed the final inning of play, the Seminoles held on for the 12-11 win. They are currently ranked No. 10 in the country by D1Baseball.