Myles Bailey will miss the rest of the reason after suffering a gruesome ankle injury during Saturday’s game against Duke, the team announced. Bailey has since undergone successful surgery after being carted off the field.

Head coach Link Jarrett released a statement, courtesy of Warchant, on the matter. Florida State will now look to move forward without one of their better bats this season.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Myles for a full, speedy recovery,” Jarrett said. “I have not coached a player with a better combination of work ethic, character, and skill. His application of work allowed Myles to develop into a spectacular player both offensively and at first base. He has amazing parents, who molded him into a wonderful young man. Our medical team was fully engaged from the moment he was injured. He will recover from this injury and return to his dynamic form.”

The injury occurred during the bottom of the eighth inning during a high-scoring 12-11 game. Bailey slid into second base and had his ankle get caught on the bag. He was assisted off the field, and seems unlikely to return to play anytime soon.

While the FSU would go on to win the game, this is a major loss for the program. Bailey was hitting for a .351 average with 12 home runs and 31 RBI this season coming into Saturday.

As a freshman last season, Bailey cemented himself as one of the brightest stars in the ACC. He hit for a .327 average with 11 doubles, 19 home runs, and 56 RBI for a Seminole team that made a run to a Super Regional. If he is unable to return to the field this season, Florida State will have to look elsewhere to try and recreate his production.

Still, FSU improved to 21-5 on the season following the win. They’re currently ranked No. 10 in the country by D1Baseball.

Florida State will be looking to sweep Duke and improve to 8-1 in conference play on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET.



