Texas A&M junior transfer EDGE Rylan Kennedy has committed to Florida State via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He ranks as the No. 29 defensive lineman in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Across three seasons in College Station, Kennedy recorded 40 tackles, four pass deflections, and 3.5 sacks. On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported that Florida State was trending for the Mansfield, TX native Tuesday morning.

It was a disappointing season for the Florida State Seminoles, whom were coming off their worst season in program history (2-10 in 2024). The year opened strong with a marquee victory over No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee, which propelled them to a No. 14 ranking in the AP Poll Rankings.

Following that win, however, FSU went just 4-7 over its final 11 games and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season. Florida State administration made the decision to retain head coach Mike Norvell, who claimed that the program was ‘close’ near the end of the season.

“I believe that we are close,” Norvell said. “You lose six games, and it sucks. Like I said, we have absolutely not been close to the expectation of what I have for this team, for what I have and for what I know is the overall expectation of Florida State football, in general.”

“But I do believe in where we’re going. I do believe in some of the progress that we’ve been able to see, but it’s not consistent enough. Even in games, where there’s — it’s not like there’s games where we haven’t shown up. We’ve been able to gain yards. We’ve been able to hold teams to less. You go through all that.”

Across six seasons in Tallahassee, Norvell has led the ‘Noles to a 38-34 (22-26) record.

Florida State’s Transfer Portal Additions

Rylan Kennedy is the seven Transfer Portal addition for Florida State.

