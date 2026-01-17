Former Texas State defensive lineman Jordan Sanders has committed to Florida State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. Sanders transferred to Texas State ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending three seasons at Cal Poly.

Sanders played in all 13 of Texas State’s games this past season. He recorded 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

In his three seasons at Cal Poly, Sanders amassed 23 appearances. He tallied a combined 25 tackles and three sacks for the Mustangs. After only seeing action in two games as a true freshman, Sanders redshirted.

Jordan Sanders played high school football at Torrance (CA), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. At the time of his commitment to the Seminoles, Sanders was the No. 90 defensive lineman in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

He is the 19th player who has committed to Florida State this offseason, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State finished the 2025 campaign with a 5-7 overall record and a 2-6 mark in conference play.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Seminoles, who began the season with an upset win over Alabama. Florida State entered Week 4 ranked No. 8 in the country, but fell to Virginia and only won two more games through the remainder of the season.

Despite Florida State posting back-to-back losing seasons, Mike Norvell is returning as the Seminoles’ head coach next season. Norvell believes his program isn’t far away from finding its footing.

“Obviously, we’ve got to be more consistent,” Norvell said in November. “We’ve shown flashes of being able to play at an elite level, but we’ve not been consistent enough or we haven’t played in a sense of complementary football, especially there on the road.

“Something that we’ve got to continue to improve upon. We’ve got a young team. We’ve got some young players, we’ve got some guys that do have experience, but ultimately it’s still about the application of that. I don’t think we’re far off.”

Next season will be Mike Norvell’s seventh at the helm of Florida State. During his tenure, he has a 38-34 overall record and a 22-26 mark against ACC opponents.

