Urban Meyer shares 'a lot of concern' over Florida State canceling Mike Norvell spring tour

Tension in Tallahassee continues to rise for head coach Mike Norvell. It’s gotten to the point where Florida State will not send Norvell on a spring tour. Usually, he would go to different cities and talk about the Seminoles in front of fans. But not this year, following a pair of disappointing campaigns.

Urban Meyer admits he holds “a lot of concern” about this decision. He claims to be a close personal friend of Norvell, sharing that the two have found success playing in the Peach Bowl Challenge golf tournament — winning twice.

FOX’s Rob Stone also offered his thoughts on the matter. Stone explained what the thought process behind the decision might be.

“It would give me a little bit of a pause, say, that, maybe, the Florida State public doesn’t really want to hear from Coach Norvell,” Stone said via The Triple Option. “Like, ‘Let’s not put him in bad situations.'”

From there, Meyer did push back a little bit. Not just at Norvell’s situation but saying these kinds of speaking tours are not what they used to be. Meyer believes fans used to gather information on what the season ahead might be. Now, there are multiple outlets, primarily X, to receive everything a fan might need to know.

“That’s true,” Meyer said. “But that was their source of information years ago. So, let’s be real. They’re struggling, he’s really struggling. Of course, they’ve been awful. But that’s not the only reason. There’s not many people doing it anymore. You know why? You want a source of information, you pull up Twitter… I can see — yes, I can see ‘Who’s going to sit and pay money to an event?’ But those days are done. We need to move on from them.”

Norvell guided Florida State to an undefeated ACC championship in 2023, only to be left out of the College Football Playoff. Everything since then has gone askew. Two straight losing seasons have been put together. Only two wins in 2024, followed by a 5-7 effort this past year despite a promising start by beating Alabama in the opener. Even so, Norvell has remained employed, likely due to his high buyout.

Florida State will give Norvell at least one more opportunity to get back on the right path. Winning can change everything — quite quickly as well. Meyer might be concerned about Norvell not going on this tour but says the concept has served its purpose at the same time.