Wisconsin gets Florida State 4-star safety commit Mekhi Williams in for official visit

It’s now been over 14 months since Florida State landed a commitment from Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard four-star safety Mekhi Williams.

The 6-foot-2 ballhawk made an early pledge to the Seminoles last March before his junior season. That commitment hasn’t wavered, but it also hasn’t stopped Williams from taking a look at his other options.

Before his senior campaign gets underway this fall, Williams has been hitting the road this spring and summer to check out some programs working to flip him away from FSU. This weekend, he’s back in Madison taking an official visit to Wisconsin.

Not a program that’s traditionally in the mix for high-profile athletes out of the Sunshine State, Wisconsin has emerged as a real threat for Williams. He logged a visit last month and is now back in town for his OV.

“Wisconsin was a great place all-around,” Williams told Evan Flood of Badger Blitz after visiting last month. “The atmosphere was great. I loved how everyone welcomed me. It’s just great all-around.”

The Badgers, who currently have the No. 26 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, are building a strong haul but would love some momentum this summer. Flipping a prospect like Williams would provide just that.

He is the No. 180 overall prospect and No. 14 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 19 player in Florida.

Wisconsin is not the only program still gunning for Williams. Maryland just had him on campus, while Nebraska is another Big Ten school that continues to kick the tires. He’s got an official visit to Lincoln lined up for the weekend of June 12.

Miami and LSU are two other heavyweights that have been in the mix at times throughout his recruitment, too. That said, Florida State won’t be keen on letting the defensive back leave his home state at the next level. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have held his commitment for quite some time, after all.

“What made me commit early is I’m a Florida boy,” Williams told Rivals’ Chad Simmons back in January. “There’s so much history there, and I love that. The coaches are going to hold me accountable. I wanted to stay home — it’s my dream school. I love FSU with all of my heart.”

Williams is currently the top-ranked commit in Florida State’s 2027 class. The Noles have the No. 32 class nationally, as of May 30.