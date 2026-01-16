Alabama A&M transfer OL TyQuez Richardson has committed to Georgia out of the NCAA transfer portal, per report. Richardson started all 12 games for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman also held an offer from Colorado coming out of high school. Now, the Atlanta native head back to the Peach State to play for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

