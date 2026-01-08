Auburn EDGE Amaris Williams has committed to Georgia out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Williams did so after spending two seasons with the Tigers out of high school.

Williams played in 11 games during the 2025 season. He recorded 16 tackles, 6.0 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks. As the season went on he was becoming a bigger force on the pass rush.

That came after a freshman season at Auburn in which Williams played in 11 games. He tallied six tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks during that campaign.

Prior to enrolling at Auburn, Williams was ranked as a four-star prospect and a Top 100 recruit, checking in at No. 64 nationally in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also debuted as the No. 10 EDGE in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of North Carolina, hailing from Clinton (NC) Clinton.

In high school, Williams was a two-way player. He had 40 tackles as a senior, with 20 of them for a loss. He also had 11 sacks. On offense, he piled up 700 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Williams led his team to the Class 2A state title game with a 15-1 record. He reached the All-American Bowl.

Amaris Williams joins Braylon Conley at Georgia

Williams isn’t the only high-profile power conference player to transfer to Georgia. Former USC redshirt freshman cornerback Braylon Conley also committed to transfer to Georgia out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining in Athens.

Conley joins the Bulldogs after appearing in nine games, including two starts, as a redshirt freshman this past season, where he tallied 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble in 2025. He saw action in just one game as a true freshman in 2024, recording one tackle and half a tackle for loss.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Conley signed with USC as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Atascocita (Humble, Texas) High, where he was the No. 65 cornerback in the class and the No. 663 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.