The Par 3 contest at The Masters is always a special event, producing some scintillating shots throughout the afternoon. Usually they’re off the tee, but Bubba Watson found a way to spice things up on the green midway through the action on Wednesday.

Facing something like a six-inch putt to the hole, Watson lined up and clearly was going to put the ball well outside the cup. It wasn’t clear to what end to viewers watching on television.

The elevation at Augusta National Golf Course is always a bit tricky; something not fully captured by TV shots. And clearly Bubba Watson was about to take advantage of it.

He stroked the putt, with a couple children accompanying him on the hole. It went far past the cup, rolling some 20-25 feet or so. Then it turned…

The putt slowly started back toward the cup and a waiting and watching Bubba Watson. It picked up speed as it went, then dropped into the hole as one of the children pointed it toward the cup. The crowd reacted with huge cheers, check it out below.

Bubba Watson takes the scenic route to the cup 😅 pic.twitter.com/QKWyeNxv2k — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2026

Bubba Watson looking to recapture magic

It’s been a quiet stretch for Bubba Watson, the former Georgia golfer, in recent years. His last win on the PGA Tour came back in June 2018 at the Travelers Championship.

But Augusta has been friendly to Watson. He has captured his only two majors on the hallowed ground, doing so in 2012 and 2014.

His win in 2012 was the stuff of legend. Bubba Watson drilled a picture-perfect hook shot around the trees from the pine straw on the 10th hole while in a sudden-death playoff with Louie Oosthuizen. He would go on to win, securing his first major.

Can Watson do it again and stun the field? The action starts on Thursday. Watson will tee off at 9:02 a.m., playing in Group 8 with Nicolas Echavarria and Brandon Holtz (an amateur).