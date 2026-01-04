Former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes has committed to Georgia out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Barnes is an Athens native.

Despite UGA being in his hometown, Barnes committed to Clemson out of high school. He’s played his entire three-year college career with the Tigers.

Through three seasons, Barnes has totaled 139 career tackles including 93 solo. He’s also broken up 11 passes, logged seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and a sack during a productive career.

While he still logged 40 tackles and a pair of pass breakups in 2025, his sophomore season was his best year yet in college. He amassed 61 total tackles (36 solo), three PBUs and a whopping four interceptions in 2024. His INT totals were good for third in the ACC that season.

He burst onto the scene as a true freshman, however. Barnes totaled 38 tackles, but made the most noise in just about every other category. He broke up six passes, forced three fumbles and caught three interceptions, setting up the next two years for success for him in the Clemson secondary.

Moreover, Barnes played high school football at North Oconee (Bogart, GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 385 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that complies all major recruiting media services.

Clemson just wrapped up a season filled with some disappointment. Many thought head coac hDabo Swinney’s club could compete for a national championship. A stellar defense was a big part of the equation at the time, only to see the team finish 7-5 in the regular season before winning the Pinstripe Bowl.

He’ll now join a Georgia program that is coming off an SEC Championship and a trip to the Sugar Bowl as the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff. While their season may not have ended in the way Georgia had hoped, it was another season where Kirby Smart’s program was at the forefront of college football. That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon, and now Barnes will be a part of that effort with his hometown Bulldogs in 2026.

