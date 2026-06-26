Georgia Bulldogs Football
College Football 27: Overall ratings for Georgia players in new video game
The wait for EA Sports College Football 27 is almost over. With that in mind, player ratings continue to generate plenty of discussion across the college football world, especially in Athens.
As of the time of this publication, not every Georgia player is currently listed in the game, like quarterback Gunner Stockton, meaning additional Bulldogs could be added or updated before launch. Even so, the early ratings showcase one of the nation’s most talented rosters once again.
Georgia enters the game with several players rated among the best at their respective positions, led by one of college football’s premier defensive backs. With a roster loaded with NFL talent, the Bulldogs are once again expected to be among the favorites entering the 2026 season. Check it all out below.
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KJ Bolden, FS — 95 OVR
KJ Bolden headlines Georgia’s ratings as the highest-rated Bulldog in College Football 27. The All-American safety enters the season as one of the top defensive players in the country.
His 95 overall rating reflects his elite playmaking ability and versatility in the secondary. Bolden should once again anchor one of college football’s top defenses.
Earnest Greene III, LT — 92 OVR
Left tackle Earnest Greene III checks in with an impressive 92 overall rating. Greene has developed into one of the SEC’s premier offensive linemen during his career in Athens.
His experience and consistency make him one of the most valuable pieces of Georgia’s offense. He’ll be counted on to protect the quarterback and lead the offensive front throughout the season.
Ellis Robinson IV, CB — 90 OVR
Ellis Robinson IV earns a 90 overall after entering the year with enormous expectations. The former five-star recruit has all the physical tools to become one of the nation’s elite cornerbacks.
His combination of size, speed and ball skills makes him a difficult matchup for opposing receivers. Georgia will rely heavily on him in the secondary this fall.
Nate Frazier, HB — 90 OVR
Running back Nate Frazier is one of only four Bulldogs to reach the 90-overall mark. Frazier is expected to be the focal point of Georgia’s rushing attack this season once again.
His explosiveness and vision helped establish him as one of the SEC’s top backs. Another productive campaign could put him among the nation’s leading rushers.
Drew Bobo, C — 89 OVR
Center Drew Bobo comes in just shy of the 90-overall club with an 89 rating. He provides leadership and experience in the middle of Georgia’s offensive line.
Bobo’s ability to make line calls and control the interior will be critical for the Bulldogs. He gives Georgia another highly rated blocker up front.
Raylen Wilson, MIKE — 89 OVR
Raylen Wilson enters College Football 27 with an 89 overall rating. The linebacker has steadily developed into one of Georgia’s top defensive leaders.
His athleticism allows him to impact both the run and passing game. Wilson should play a major role in the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense.
Chris Cole, WILL — 88 OVR
Chris Cole begins the season with an 88 overall rating at linebacker. The talented defender gives Georgia another athletic option at the second level.
His range and versatility fit perfectly within Kirby Smart’s defensive scheme. Expect Cole to continue taking on a larger role this fall.
Elijah Griffin, DT — 87 OVR
Freshman standout Elijah Griffin arrives with an impressive 87 overall rating. The highly touted defensive tackle enters his sophomore season with enormous expectations.
His size and strength should allow him to contribute immediately to Georgia’s defensive front. Griffin has the talent to become one of the SEC’s top interior defenders.
Ja’Marley Riddle, SS — 87 OVR
Ja’Marley Riddle opens the season with an 87 overall rating. The talented safety adds even more depth to Georgia’s loaded secondary.
His physical style of play gives the Bulldogs another dependable option on the back end. Georgia once again boasts one of the nation’s deepest defensive back groups.
Khalil Barnes, SS — 87 OVR
Khalil Barnes rounds out Georgia’s highest-rated players with an 87 overall. Barnes provides experience and versatility in the secondary alongside Bolden and Riddle.
His ability to play multiple roles gives the Bulldogs valuable flexibility on defense. Georgia’s defensive backfield once again projects to be one of the best units in college football.
Peyton Woodring, K — 86 OVR
Chauncey Bowens, HB — 85 OVR
Isiah Canion, WR — 85 OVR
Justin Williams, MIKE — 85 OVR
Xzavier McLeod, DT — 84 OVR
Dante Dowdell, HB — 83 OVR
Dontrell Glover, LG — 83 OVR
Gabe Harris Jr., LE — 83 OVR
Jordan Hall, DT — 83 OVR
London Humphreys, WR — 83 OVR
Dwight Phillips Jr., HB — 82 OVR
Juan Gaston, RT — 82 OVR
Nnamdi Ogboko, DT — 82 OVR
Quintavius Johnson, RE — 82 OVR
Lawson Luckie, TE — 81 OVR
Amaris Williams, RE — 80 OVR
Ekene Ogboko, LT — 80 OVR
Gentry Williams, CB — 80 OVR
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, LE — 80 OVR
Josh Horton, DT — 80 OVR
Kaiden Prothro, TE — 80 OVR
Sacovie White-Helton, WR — 80 OVR
Zion Branch, FS — 80 OVR
Craig Dandridge, WR — 79 OVR
Demello Jones, CB — 79 OVR
Isaiah Gibson, RE — 79 OVR
Landon Roldan, WR — 79 OVR
Talyn Taylor, WR — 79 OVR
CJ Wiley, WR — 78 OVR
Lincoln Keyes, TE — 78 OVR
Zayden Walker, WILL — 78 OVR
Zykie Helton, RG — 78 OVR
Daniel Calhoun, LG — 77 OVR
Elyiss Williams, TE — 77 OVR
Ryan Puglisi, QB — 77 OVR
Cortez Smith, C — 76 OVR
Jahzare Jackson, RT — 76 OVR
Jordan Smith, SS — 76 OVR
Zech Fort, FS — 76 OVR
Kyron Jones, FS — 75 OVR
Malachi Toliver, C — 75 OVR
Darren Ikinnagbon, SAM — 74 OVR
Jaden Reddell, TE — 74 OVR
Justin Greene, RE — 74 OVR
Marcus Harrison, RG — 74 OVR
Michael Uini, RG — 74 OVR
Rasean Dinkins, SS — 74 OVR
Jontae Gilbert, CB — 73 OVR
Drew Miller, P — 72 OVR
Bryson Beaver, QB — 70 OVR
Nick Abrams II, MIKE — 70 OVR
Ryan Montgomery, QB — 70 OVR
Terrell Foster, WILL — 69 OVR
AJ Kruah, MIKE — 68 OVR
Braylon Conley, CB — 68 OVR
Will Snellings, TE — 55 OVR