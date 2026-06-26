College Football 27: Overall ratings for Georgia players in new video game

The wait for EA Sports College Football 27 is almost over. With that in mind, player ratings continue to generate plenty of discussion across the college football world, especially in Athens.

As of the time of this publication, not every Georgia player is currently listed in the game, like quarterback Gunner Stockton, meaning additional Bulldogs could be added or updated before launch. Even so, the early ratings showcase one of the nation’s most talented rosters once again.

Georgia enters the game with several players rated among the best at their respective positions, led by one of college football’s premier defensive backs. With a roster loaded with NFL talent, the Bulldogs are once again expected to be among the favorites entering the 2026 season. Check it all out below.

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KJ Bolden, FS — 95 OVR

KJ Bolden headlines Georgia’s ratings as the highest-rated Bulldog in College Football 27. The All-American safety enters the season as one of the top defensive players in the country.

His 95 overall rating reflects his elite playmaking ability and versatility in the secondary. Bolden should once again anchor one of college football’s top defenses.

Earnest Greene III, LT — 92 OVR

Left tackle Earnest Greene III checks in with an impressive 92 overall rating. Greene has developed into one of the SEC’s premier offensive linemen during his career in Athens.

His experience and consistency make him one of the most valuable pieces of Georgia’s offense. He’ll be counted on to protect the quarterback and lead the offensive front throughout the season.

Ellis Robinson IV, CB — 90 OVR

Ellis Robinson IV earns a 90 overall after entering the year with enormous expectations. The former five-star recruit has all the physical tools to become one of the nation’s elite cornerbacks.

His combination of size, speed and ball skills makes him a difficult matchup for opposing receivers. Georgia will rely heavily on him in the secondary this fall.

Nate Frazier, HB — 90 OVR

Running back Nate Frazier is one of only four Bulldogs to reach the 90-overall mark. Frazier is expected to be the focal point of Georgia’s rushing attack this season once again.

His explosiveness and vision helped establish him as one of the SEC’s top backs. Another productive campaign could put him among the nation’s leading rushers.

Drew Bobo, C — 89 OVR

Center Drew Bobo comes in just shy of the 90-overall club with an 89 rating. He provides leadership and experience in the middle of Georgia’s offensive line.

Bobo’s ability to make line calls and control the interior will be critical for the Bulldogs. He gives Georgia another highly rated blocker up front.

Raylen Wilson, MIKE — 89 OVR

Raylen Wilson enters College Football 27 with an 89 overall rating. The linebacker has steadily developed into one of Georgia’s top defensive leaders.

His athleticism allows him to impact both the run and passing game. Wilson should play a major role in the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense.

Chris Cole, WILL — 88 OVR

Chris Cole begins the season with an 88 overall rating at linebacker. The talented defender gives Georgia another athletic option at the second level.

His range and versatility fit perfectly within Kirby Smart’s defensive scheme. Expect Cole to continue taking on a larger role this fall.

Elijah Griffin, DT — 87 OVR

Freshman standout Elijah Griffin arrives with an impressive 87 overall rating. The highly touted defensive tackle enters his sophomore season with enormous expectations.

His size and strength should allow him to contribute immediately to Georgia’s defensive front. Griffin has the talent to become one of the SEC’s top interior defenders.

Ja’Marley Riddle, SS — 87 OVR

Ja’Marley Riddle opens the season with an 87 overall rating. The talented safety adds even more depth to Georgia’s loaded secondary.

His physical style of play gives the Bulldogs another dependable option on the back end. Georgia once again boasts one of the nation’s deepest defensive back groups.

Khalil Barnes, SS — 87 OVR

Khalil Barnes rounds out Georgia’s highest-rated players with an 87 overall. Barnes provides experience and versatility in the secondary alongside Bolden and Riddle.

His ability to play multiple roles gives the Bulldogs valuable flexibility on defense. Georgia’s defensive backfield once again projects to be one of the best units in college football.

Peyton Woodring, K — 86 OVR

Chauncey Bowens, HB — 85 OVR

Isiah Canion, WR — 85 OVR

Justin Williams, MIKE — 85 OVR

Xzavier McLeod, DT — 84 OVR

Dante Dowdell, HB — 83 OVR

Dontrell Glover, LG — 83 OVR

Gabe Harris Jr., LE — 83 OVR

Jordan Hall, DT — 83 OVR

London Humphreys, WR — 83 OVR

Dwight Phillips Jr., HB — 82 OVR

Juan Gaston, RT — 82 OVR

Nnamdi Ogboko, DT — 82 OVR

Quintavius Johnson, RE — 82 OVR

Lawson Luckie, TE — 81 OVR

Amaris Williams, RE — 80 OVR

Ekene Ogboko, LT — 80 OVR

Gentry Williams, CB — 80 OVR

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, LE — 80 OVR

Josh Horton, DT — 80 OVR

Kaiden Prothro, TE — 80 OVR

Sacovie White-Helton, WR — 80 OVR

Zion Branch, FS — 80 OVR

Craig Dandridge, WR — 79 OVR

Demello Jones, CB — 79 OVR

Isaiah Gibson, RE — 79 OVR

Landon Roldan, WR — 79 OVR

Talyn Taylor, WR — 79 OVR

CJ Wiley, WR — 78 OVR

Lincoln Keyes, TE — 78 OVR

Zayden Walker, WILL — 78 OVR

Zykie Helton, RG — 78 OVR

Daniel Calhoun, LG — 77 OVR

Elyiss Williams, TE — 77 OVR

Ryan Puglisi, QB — 77 OVR

Cortez Smith, C — 76 OVR

Jahzare Jackson, RT — 76 OVR

Jordan Smith, SS — 76 OVR

Zech Fort, FS — 76 OVR

Kyron Jones, FS — 75 OVR

Malachi Toliver, C — 75 OVR

Darren Ikinnagbon, SAM — 74 OVR

Jaden Reddell, TE — 74 OVR

Justin Greene, RE — 74 OVR

Marcus Harrison, RG — 74 OVR

Michael Uini, RG — 74 OVR

Rasean Dinkins, SS — 74 OVR

Jontae Gilbert, CB — 73 OVR

Drew Miller, P — 72 OVR

Bryson Beaver, QB — 70 OVR

Nick Abrams II, MIKE — 70 OVR

Ryan Montgomery, QB — 70 OVR

Terrell Foster, WILL — 69 OVR

AJ Kruah, MIKE — 68 OVR

Braylon Conley, CB — 68 OVR

Will Snellings, TE — 55 OVR