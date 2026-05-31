Controversial ejection of Tre Phelps, argument gets coach Wes Johnson tossed for Georgia in Athens Regional final

A controversial sequence in the Regional final between Georgia and Liberty saw Georgia star Tre Phelps ejected after hitting a go-ahead home run. And shortly after, Bulldogs coach Wes Johnson was also tossed for arguing the call.

Johnson stepped to the plate with a runner on first base and his team trailing 1-0. On a full count, he rocketed a pitch right down the middle over the left field wall.

As he went down the first-base path, Tre Phelps turned 90 degrees to face the stands and quickly let loose. What he said — and who it was aimed at — seemed unclear.

But he was ejected for taunting the Liberty dugout. At that point, coach Wes Johnson came out to argue with the call. He was demonstrative with the two umpires who had made the ruling. And then he was unceremoniously tossed, much to the chagrin of a loudly booing home crowd in the Athens Regional. You can view the whole sequence below.

TRE PHELPS GIVES GEORGIA THE LEAD AND THEN GETS TOSSED FOR CELEBRATION



WES JOHNSON TOSSED. WOW. pic.twitter.com/kL36K3AVXS — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

The Tre Phelps home run gave Georgia a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Georgia needed to beat Liberty just once to advance to the Super Regionals, while Liberty, coming out of the loser’s bracket, would have to win twice to move on.

You can view the schedule for Tre Phelps and the Bulldogs and the rest of the Athens Regional below. As noted, Georgia needs just one more win to advance to the Super Regionals.

Athens Regional

Friday, May 29

Game 1: No. 3 Liberty 4, No. 2 Boston College 3

Saturday, May 30

Game 2: No. 1 Georgia 18, No. 4 Long Island 2

Game 3: No. 2 Boston College 8, No. 4 Long Island 4 [Long Island eliminated]

Game 4: No. 1 Georgia 6, No. 3 Liberty 2

Sunday, May 31

Game 5: No. 2 Boston College 3, No. 3 Liberty 8 [Boston College eliminated]

Game 6: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Liberty – 5 p.m.

Monday, June 1

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6 – TBD, TBD

Winner of Athens Regional faces winner of Starkville Regional