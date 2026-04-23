The Dallas Cowboys might feel confident about having George Pickens in the franchise for years to come, but not all feel that way. That is due to the move Dallas made on Wednesday afternoon, announcing that they would not be negotiating a long-term deal with Pickens this summer, forcing the wide receiver to play on the franchise tag in 2026.

Pickens has yet to sign the franchise tag and would obviously prefer to be under contract for multiple years entering next season. But Dallas feels differently. And because of that, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the two parties are headed towards a divorce.

“No doubt,” Orlovsky said on Get Up on Thursday. “And Stephen Jones’ one comment is everything. He literally just said, ‘Well, let’s start with the fact that it’s hard to pay two receivers top-of-the-market. In 2027, CeeDee Lamb is scheduled to make $46.2 million. They’re not paying both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens top-of-the-market. Stephen Jones just said it.”

A second round pick out of Georgia in 2022, Pickens was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers by Dallas in exchange for a third round pick before last season. Complimented by CeeDee Lamb and a strong running game, Pickens totaled 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. He also stepped up in a huge way when Lamb was sidelined with an injury.

While many believed his performance would earn him the long-term deal, the Cowboys instead are set to let him play on the franchise tag and prove he can do it again before paying him big. The franchise tag will pay Pickens just over $27 million in 2026.

Dallas’ draft could be impacted by Pickens news

With one of the worst defenses in the NFL, nearly every mock draft out there has the Cowboys going with a defensive player in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. Those include the likes of Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane and others.

But Orlovsky pitched a different plan. Instead of fixing the defense, Orlovsky believes Dallas should go with a receiver at No. 12 overall and then shop Pickens on the trade market.

“My thought going into tonight with the draft is if Jordyn Tyson, the receiver out of Arizona State, or Carnell Tate, the receiver out of Ohio State, fall to No. 12, even though the Cowboys need defensive players, they’re going to take one of those receivers and then the shopping for George Pickens starts,” Orlovsky said. “He was traded for a third (round) pick. If the Cowboys get a second round pick for George Pickens — coming off of last season, they should — and they draft the receiver tonight, that’s a good job by their front office.

“The Raiders, the Chiefs, the Ravens, the New England Patriots; if (the Cowboys) take a receiver at 12, they all should be on the phone with the Cowboys seeing if you can trade. Obviously, got to sign the tag, all that happens, but I don’t see how both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are Cowboys in the future.”