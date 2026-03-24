Gunner Stockton has to change something if Georgia has any hope of winning the national title in 2026, according to David Pollack. The former Bulldog standout and current college football analyst wants Stockton to let it rip a little more.

Stockton’s first year as a starter took place last season and he was pretty solid overall. He threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions, a 69.7% completion percentage, 462 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

But Pollack said there’s room for improvement in Year 4. If it comes, perhaps Georgia will find itself hoisting a national championship trophy.

“If Gunner Stockton is the same quarterback he was a year ago, Georgia has no chance to win a (national championship),” Pollack told former Georgia QB Aaron Murray. “They have no chance. What you’re talking about, yes, you saw that in spurts. I saw him grow. I saw him put more touch on the football, instead of trying to throw through everybody’s chest, which he has a tendency to do. It’s all fastballs, like, I like some change-ups.

“Another thing I saw, I saw him change arm angles without taking a big wind-up and throw, which I really, really like, because the dude’s got plenty of arm strength to turn and flick it. It ain’t no thing for him. So, understanding that, but I think it’s more personality-driven with Gunner Stockton than anything. He’s a kid that doesn’t want to mess up. He’s a kid that wants to be perfect. Those are hard things, man, because life ain’t perfect. Quarterback dang sure ain’t perfect.”

Stockton did not entertain entering the transfer portal, instead giving Georgia time to get through free agency before inking a new deal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. In his first season as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, he led them to an SEC title before falling to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

His offensive production was a driver behind why the Bulldogs averaged 31.9 points per game. Stockton was on point when Georgia needed him in 2025, completing 83.6% of his passes with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the fourth quarter.