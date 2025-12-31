Outside of perhaps undefeated Indiana, no college football team is hotter than No. 3 Georgia, which avenged its lone regular season loss four weeks ago in Atlanta to secure back-to-back SEC titles. Since a three-point loss to Alabama in Week 5, the Bulldogs have won nine straight games, including four over Top 25-ranked teams.

And a big reason for that run of success has been Georgia’s revitalized defense that has held its last four opponents — three Top 25 teams — to a combined 29 total points, including a 28-7 drubbing of No. 9 Alabama in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 6. It’s because of that defensive resurgence that ESPN’s Desmond Howard believes the Bulldogs (12-1) are peaking at the best time ahead of Friday night’s Sugar Bowl national quarterfinal game against No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1) in the College Football Playoffs.

“This Georgia team is playing its best football right now. You want to peak at the right time (in the Playoffs),” Howard said Wednesday morning on ESPN‘s First Take. “Defensively, we couldn’t recognize who they were earlier in the season – they couldn’t even get a sack. But the last part of the season, they started to look like a Kirby Smart defense, they started to look like a Georgia team (of old). A very resilient team, they have no quit in them. This is going to be a hell of a matchup. I can’t wait, I’m excited about this game.”

This year’s Sugar Bowl is a rematch of a Week 8 regular season game in which the host Bulldogs rallied back from a 35-26 deficit at the end of the third quarter to score 17 unanswered in a lopsided fourth to pull out a 43-35 victory on Oct. 18. Nearly 11 weeks later, the two SEC powerhouses will face off again at 8 p.m. ET Thursday inside New Orleans’ Casaers Superdome for a chance to advance to next week’s CFP national semifinals.

Since allowing the Rebels’ potent offense to score five touchdowns through the first three quarters of that game, Georgia’s defense has allowed a combined seven total touchdowns over its past six games, during which opposing teams are averaging just 11.7 points per game. But the Bulldogs’ defense has been especially stingy in its last four games — even moreso in the fourth quarter — to close out the regular season, including outscoring No. 10 Texas 21-0 in the fourth quarter in a 35-10 rout on Nov. 15.

If Georgia can continue its strong defensive play in the Playoffs and limit Ole Miss’ powerful offense on Thursday night in New Orleans, the Bulldogs will be serious contenders to win the program’s third national championship in the last four seasons. We’ll see if that comes to be true.