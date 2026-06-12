Florida transfer right-handed pitcher Cooper Walls commits to Georgia

Georgia has added another arm from the transfer portal as it continues building their roster for the 2027 season. Former Florida right-handed pitcher Cooper Walls announced his commitment to the Bulldogs after spending the 2026 campaign in Gainesville.

Walls entered the portal earlier this month following one season with the Gators. He originally transferred to Florida from Hawaii after earning Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year honors in 2025.

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The San Diego native was part of the competition for Florida’s final weekend rotation spot entering the season. Walls ultimately made 17 appearances, including 10 starts, while posting a 7.17 ERA across 37.2 innings. He struck out 37 batters against just 12 walks during his sophomore season, with most of his starts coming in midweek action.

Walls also received the ball in Florida’s season-ending loss to Troy in the Gainesville Regional. He allowed two earned runs over one inning as the Trojans completed a stunning upset of the No. 8 national seed to advance to the Super Regional round.

Before arriving in Gainesville, Walls enjoyed a breakout freshman season at Hawaii. He made 15 appearances with 13 starts and compiled a 3.73 ERA across 60.1 innings. Walls struck out 45 batters while issuing only 15 walks on his way to being named the Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

His departure was one of several for Florida’s pitching staff following another disappointing postseason exit. Right-handers Matthew Jenkins, Cooper Moss and Christian Rodriguez, along with left-hander McCall Biemiller, all entered the transfer portal after the season. Infielder Kolt Myers also moved on.

Florida’s 2026 season ended in frustrating fashion after the Gators finished 41-21 and secured the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. After opening the Gainesville Regional with victories over Rider and Miami, Kevin O’Sullivan’s club dropped back-to-back games to Troy to end its season.

“(Troy) outplayed us in two games, and they deserved to move on,” O’Sullivan said following the elimination loss. “Quite frankly, we didn’t pitch well enough in this tournament.”

Walls now heads to Athens, where Georgia is already assembling pieces for next season while simultaneously chasing a national championship in 2026.

The Bulldogs previously landed Long Beach State right-hander Luke Howe, the 2026 Big West Freshman of the Year. Howe made 16 starts and logged 85.2 innings during his debut season.

With Walls joining the fold, Georgia adds another experienced arm with starting experience and multiple years of collegiate development as the Bulldogs continue reloading through the transfer portal.

— On3’s Hunter Shelton contributed to this article.