Former FSU catcher Hunter Carns commits to transfer to Georgia

Former Florida State catcher Hunter Carns has committed to transfer to Georgia, according to College Baseball Central’s Andrew Riedell. The 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore will have at least two years of eligibility remaining in Athens.

Carns had a .289 batting average, six home runs, 11 doubles, one triple, 38 RBI, and 48 runs scored while appearing in 51 games during the 2026 season, including 49 combined starts at both catcher and designated hitter.

Carns is considered a physical right-handed hitter with plus-power at the plate while also showing rare athleticism behind the plate. He presents a similar profile to the player he’ll likely replace in the Bulldogs’ lineup: Daniel Jackson, who won the SEC’s triple crown with a conference-best .379 average, 32 home runs and 87 RBIs. He joined Mississippi State‘s Brent Rooker and Rafael Palmeiro as the only other SEC players to achieve such a feat.

Jackson, who also became the sixth Division I college baseball player to hit at least 25 home runs and still at least 25 bases, raked in multiple awards in 2026 — the Dick Howser Trophy, the Buster Posey Catcher of the Year Award, the Bobby Bragan Slugger Award, and the D1 National Position Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. Jackson is widely expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft next month.

Carns was originally drafted in the 20th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but chose to attend FSU instead. The Jacksonville, Fla. native hit .384 with 28 hits, seven doubles, 27 runs scored, 16 RBI and seven home runs as a senior from First Coast (Jacksonville, Fla.) High.

As a freshman at Florida State, Carns hit .286 with eight doubles, six home runs and 15 RBI in 40 games during the 2025 season, including 39 starts.

This report will be updated.