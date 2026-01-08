Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion committed to Georgia out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent two years with the Yellow Jackets.

In two years with Georgia Tech, Canion has 39 catches, 563 yards, four touchdowns and 14.4 yards per catch. He had career highs across the board in 2025.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Canion was a four-star recruit out of Warner Robins (Ga.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 24 overall prospect in the state, the No. 35 wide receiver in the class and the No. 210 overall prospect in the class.

Georgia landed Canion at a good time, considering they needed to add to the wide receiver room. Zachariah Branch recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Branch caught a program record 81 receptions in 2025.

He finished his junior season with 811 receiving yards for six touchdowns in his first and now only season with the Bulldogs. He transferred into the program after a two-year stint at USC.

During his career, Branch caught 159 passes for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also a return specialist on both punt and kickoff. On special teams, Branch has totaled 83 returns (both punt and kickoff) for a total of 1,338 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores came during his freshman season at USC.

“To everyone else who helped me throughout my journey, whether on the field or behind the scenes, I am truly grateful,” the statement read, in part. “l am excited to take the next step to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL.”

Before college, Branch was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit coming out of the 2023 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 4 overall player in the class, the No. 1 player at his position and the top-ranked player from the state of Nevada.