Questions about George Pickens‘ future with the Dallas Cowboys were quieted in late April, when the wide receiver officially signed his franchise tag. That does not mean that this offseason is going to be drama-free, though.

Dallas held its first team workout of the offseason on Tuesday, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. And according to Harris, Pickens was not present for the workout, which is not a mandatory workout, but still generated a bit of buzz late on Tuesday night.

Pickens’ decision to sign the tag quieted the hopes that he could be holding out for a long-term extension before the 2026 season, or even possibly be traded to another team. Still, a star receiver’s absence from workouts is going to be notable after a season where he recorded nearly 1,500 yards and had nine touchdowns. Mandatory workouts begin on June 16, per Harris.

Cowboys make plans for Pickens clear

Even if Pickens continues to miss voluntary workouts, the Cowboys have made their stance on Pickens clear, time and time again. He’s not hitting the trade market.

“We have no intentions of trading George,” Stephen Jones previously said, via Harris. “… So far, our communication have been outstanding … We have every reason in the world to think that he’s ready to go to work.”

This echoes comments made by Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer. When Jones broke the news of having Pickens play the 2026 season on the tag, Schottenheimer revealed there had been a conversation there. He is usually pretty positive about player relationships, once again proving such when it comes to Pickens.

“We had a great conversation,” Schottenheimer said. “We informed him. We’re upfront and we’re honest… I look forward to him kicking ass this year. He loves it here.”