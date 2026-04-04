Georgia 4-star OT commit Kelsey Adams returns to LSU

Georgia picked up a big early commitment from Atlanta Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams back in October.

He remains committed to the Bulldogs, but he’s also not closing the door on his recruitment. Adams is out visiting other programs this spring and he’s in Baton Rouge to give LSU another look this weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder posed alongside new Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin on Saturday:

LSU is not the only program working to flip Adams from UGA. He’s also giving the likes of Miami, North Carolina and Ohio State the time of day ahead of his senior season. LSU is certainly near the top of the pack, however.

Adams also took a late-January trip to Baton Rouge and he’s set to be back for an official visit in early June. UGA continues to make Adams feel like a priority, but so do the Tigers.

His official visit schedule is as follows: Georgia (May 29), LSU (June 5), Miami (June 12), North Carolina (June 17), Ohio State (June 20).

“After the spring, I’ll look at all my options and decide if I’ll take any more trips. I’m committed to Georgia but a little bit open still,” Adams told Rivals back in January. “The biggest thing for me is finding the school that makes me feel at home, not just with football but outside of football as well.”

Adams is the No. 125 overall prospect and No. 13 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 12 player in Georgia.

LSU working to build momentum under Kiffin

With Kiffin and the new staff now settled in on the Bayou, LSU will look to make a splash once again on the recruiting trail. The Tigers still managed to ink the No. 12 class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

So far in the 2027 cycle, LSU has two commits: Irmo (S.C.) four-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant and Cotton Valley (La.) Evangel Christian Academy four-star quarterback Peyton Houston.

Bryant is now the No. 14 recruit in the Rivals300. He was once a South Carolina lean, but quickly locked in with LSU once it hired position coach Sterling Lucas.

“Coach Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Rivals previously. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that. He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for.”

Houston committed back in September and has remained in the class despite the coaching staff changes. He’s now the No. 99 recruit and No. 7 QB in the nation.