Georgia AD Josh Brooks calls out NCAA Baseball for Athens Super Regional start time

After the top two overall seeds in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament — No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 Georgia Tech — were eliminated in regional play, No. 3 Georgia enters this week’s Super Regional round as the highest remaining national seed. Not that it helped the Bulldogs secure a prime start time.

At No. 3, the Bulldogs are the top of the nine ranked seeds to advance to second-round Super Regional action after seven Top 16 seeds were eliminated during Regional play over the weekend. Joining the Bruins and Yellow Jackets at home this week include No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Southern Miss, No. 10 Florida State, No. 12 Texas A&M, and No. 13 Nebraska.

Yet, despite being the top remaining national seed, third-seeded Georgia has an 11 am ET start time Saturday for Game 1 of the best-of-three series Athens Super Regional vs. No. 14 Mississippi State at Foley Field. The second game of the Super Regional starts at noon ET, Sunday, with an if-necessary Game 3 to be played Monday at a yet-to-be-determined time.

Following the NCAA’s game-time announcement Tuesday morning, Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks called out the selection committee’s thinking in a social media post on X/Twitter: “Nothing says ‘top remaining seed’ like an 11am Saturday start for Game 1.”

Nothing says “top remaining seed” like an 11am Saturday start for Game 1. — Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) June 2, 2026

Super Regional action starts at noon ET, Friday, with No. 16 West Virginia hosting upstart Cal Poly in Game 1 of the Morgantown Super Regional on ESPN2.USC at No. 5 North Carolina in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional follows at 3 pm ET, also on ESPN2, while the Game 1 off the Troy Super Regional between Little Rock and the host Trojans starts at 5 pm ET on ESPNU. The first day of games will close with an all-SEC showdown between Ole Miss and No. 4 Auburn in Game 1 of the Auburn Super Regional at 8 pm ET, Friday, on ESPN2.

As mentioned, No. 3 Georgia begins the second day of Super Regional action at 11 am ET, Saturday, on ESPN, and will be followed by Game 1 of the Lawrenceville Super Regional between Oklahoma and No. 15 Kansas at 6 pm ET, on ESPN2. First pitch of the Austin Super Regional between No. 11 Oregon and No. 6 Texas is set for 8 pm ET, Saturday, and will also be televised on ESPN, before Game 1 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional between St. John’s and No. 7 Alabama begins at 9 pm ET, Saturday, on ESPN 2.

2026 Super Regional Schedule

Athens Super Regional

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State

Saturday, June 6 | 11:00 a.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, June 7 | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Monday, June 8 | TBD (if necessary)

Auburn Super Regional

No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Friday, June 5 | 8:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Saturday, June 6 | 5:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, June 7 | TBD (if necessary)

Chapel Hill Super Regional

No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC

Friday, June 5 | 3:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Saturday, June 6 | 2:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, June 7 | TBD (if necessary)

Austin Super Regional

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon

Saturday, June 6 | 8:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, June 7 | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Monday, June 8 | TBD (if necessary)

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s

Saturday, June 6 | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, June 7 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TBD

Monday, June 8 | TBD (if necessary)

Lawrence Super Regional

No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma

Saturday, June 6 | 6:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, June 7 | 6:00 p.m. ET | TBD

Monday, June 8 | TBD (if necessary)

Morgantown Super Regional

No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly

Friday, June 5 | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Saturday, June 6 | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, June 7 | TBD (if necessary)

Troy Super Regional

Little Rock vs. Troy

Friday, June 5 | 5:00 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Saturday, June 6 | 3:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, June 7 | TBD (if necessary)