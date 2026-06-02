Georgia AD Josh Brooks calls out NCAA Baseball for Athens Super Regional start time
After the top two overall seeds in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament — No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 Georgia Tech — were eliminated in regional play, No. 3 Georgia enters this week’s Super Regional round as the highest remaining national seed. Not that it helped the Bulldogs secure a prime start time.
At No. 3, the Bulldogs are the top of the nine ranked seeds to advance to second-round Super Regional action after seven Top 16 seeds were eliminated during Regional play over the weekend. Joining the Bruins and Yellow Jackets at home this week include No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Southern Miss, No. 10 Florida State, No. 12 Texas A&M, and No. 13 Nebraska.
Yet, despite being the top remaining national seed, third-seeded Georgia has an 11 am ET start time Saturday for Game 1 of the best-of-three series Athens Super Regional vs. No. 14 Mississippi State at Foley Field. The second game of the Super Regional starts at noon ET, Sunday, with an if-necessary Game 3 to be played Monday at a yet-to-be-determined time.
Following the NCAA’s game-time announcement Tuesday morning, Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks called out the selection committee’s thinking in a social media post on X/Twitter: “Nothing says ‘top remaining seed’ like an 11am Saturday start for Game 1.”
Super Regional action starts at noon ET, Friday, with No. 16 West Virginia hosting upstart Cal Poly in Game 1 of the Morgantown Super Regional on ESPN2.USC at No. 5 North Carolina in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional follows at 3 pm ET, also on ESPN2, while the Game 1 off the Troy Super Regional between Little Rock and the host Trojans starts at 5 pm ET on ESPNU. The first day of games will close with an all-SEC showdown between Ole Miss and No. 4 Auburn in Game 1 of the Auburn Super Regional at 8 pm ET, Friday, on ESPN2.
As mentioned, No. 3 Georgia begins the second day of Super Regional action at 11 am ET, Saturday, on ESPN, and will be followed by Game 1 of the Lawrenceville Super Regional between Oklahoma and No. 15 Kansas at 6 pm ET, on ESPN2. First pitch of the Austin Super Regional between No. 11 Oregon and No. 6 Texas is set for 8 pm ET, Saturday, and will also be televised on ESPN, before Game 1 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional between St. John’s and No. 7 Alabama begins at 9 pm ET, Saturday, on ESPN 2.
2026 Super Regional Schedule
Athens Super Regional
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State
Saturday, June 6 | 11:00 a.m. ET | ESPN
Sunday, June 7 | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
Monday, June 8 | TBD (if necessary)
Auburn Super Regional
Friday, June 5 | 8:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Saturday, June 6 | 5:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Sunday, June 7 | TBD (if necessary)
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Chapel Hill Super Regional
No. 5 North Carolina vs. USC
Friday, June 5 | 3:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Saturday, June 6 | 2:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
Sunday, June 7 | TBD (if necessary)
Austin Super Regional
Saturday, June 6 | 8:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
Sunday, June 7 | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
Monday, June 8 | TBD (if necessary)
Tuscaloosa Super Regional
No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s
Saturday, June 6 | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Sunday, June 7 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TBD
Monday, June 8 | TBD (if necessary)
Lawrence Super Regional
Saturday, June 6 | 6:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Sunday, June 7 | 6:00 p.m. ET | TBD
Monday, June 8 | TBD (if necessary)
Morgantown Super Regional
No. 16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly
Friday, June 5 | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Saturday, June 6 | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Sunday, June 7 | TBD (if necessary)
Troy Super Regional
Little Rock vs. Troy
Friday, June 5 | 5:00 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Saturday, June 6 | 3:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Sunday, June 7 | TBD (if necessary)