Georgia AD Josh Brooks explains need to 'take a stand' against Texas Tech, Brendan Sorsby

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has been among the most prominent Power Four voices to speak out against Monday’s Texas court ruling granting Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby a temporary injunction in his eligibility case against the NCAA.

Within hours of Monday’s ruling, which allows Sorsby to play out the 2026 season while his case proceeds to it’s Feb. 8 court date, Brooks issued a memo to the entire Bulldogs athletic department restricting any team from scheduling the Red Raiders moving forward.

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It was a stark step that was quickly followed by others around the Power Four, including Nebraska AD Troy Dannen, while the Big Ten has reportedly scheduled a meeting among conference leaders to discuss a scheduling ban of their own against Texas Tech, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Of course, that’s not the end of it for Brooks or other Power Four ADs in light of Monday’s court ruling in Lubbock, Texas.

“Let me just say this: I’ve got nothing against the young man (Sorsby), I’ve got nothing against Texas Tech. But we’ve got to stand our ground for something right now,” Brooks told Georgia alum David Pollack on Monday’s See Ball Get Ball podcast. “… We can’t just have things going court-to-court, state-to-state, county-to-county and playing by different rules. We’ve got to agree to play under one set of rules.

“For me, it’s an important time to take a stand for that and find a pathway forward, because this isn’t going to work.”

Brooks’ biggest issue with the Sorsby ruling is what it says about consequences for student-athletes that commit the long-standing original sin of betting on their own team. Sorsby admitted to placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26 in a stipulation of facts in the case. That involved “at least 2,900 bets” during two years at Indiana, including approximately 40 wagers totaling around $850 placed on Hoosiers football games as a freshman reserve in 2022.

“Fundamentally we’ve all agreed (gambling on your own team) is a bridge too far, no one’s ever debated that. That’s always been a fundamental guiding point for so many people. So this is one that’s too far,” Brooks continued. “… It feels like this (rule) was one we all agreed on, that there was no gray area. That this was a clear black and white line. …The games have to matter, and we have to know there’s integrity in what we’re doing.”

In addition to a potential boycott of games against Texas Tech, Brooks is leading an effort to file an amicus brief in support of the NCAA’s pending “accelerated appeal” of the Sorsby ruling to Texas’ Seventh Court of Appeals out of Amarillo. Whether that may be enough to force expedited review by the appellate court it unknown, and some Texas legal experts have their doubts.

“I’m in favor of an amicus brief being filed in support, to show our support of this appeal for the NCAA, so it’s known nationally that there’s not a doubt where we stand on this,” Brooks concluded. “And that’s something I’m going to push for and work with others to do the same. Because this is something we all agree on. I’ve yet to talk to anyone across the country that doesn’t agree on this topic.”