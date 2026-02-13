Georgia announces scheduling changes to weekend series vs. Wright State due to weather

Baseball fans in Athens are set to watch Georgia and Wright State compete in a weekend series to start the 2026 season. However, before first pitch on Opening Day can even take place, the weather has caused a schedule change. The series finale from Foley Field will now take place on Saturday in the backend of a doubleheader.

“Due to inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast, Georgia will now play a doubleheader against Wright State on Saturday,” a statement from Georgia Baseball said. “Game 1 will now begin at 1 p.m. with Game 2 to start 45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.”