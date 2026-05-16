Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson becomes sixth player in D1 history to accomplish 25-25 season

Georgia baseball catcher Daniel Jackson is officially the sixth player in Division I history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in a single season.

The strapping junior swiped second base vs. Auburn on Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park to accomplish the feat. He’s the first to reach the milestone since Vance Honeycutt, who did it twice while at North Carolina in 2022 and 2024.

Jackson is also the first primary catcher to join the 25-25 club and is just the fifth player in SEC history to have a 20-20 season. It’s been a breakout season for the Sandy Springs, Ga. native, who transferred to UGA from Wofford in 2025.

.@Djackson2100 is the 6️⃣th player in NCAA history to have a 25-25 season 👏#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9Y16brSKLT — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) May 16, 2026

He entered Saturday’s regular-season finale hitting .378 with a 1.275 OPS. Jackson, who leads the SEC in nearly every hitting statistic, also hit another home run on Saturday, boosting his season total up to 27. He’s driven in 77 runs, too.

Not only is Jackson the favorite to win SEC Player of the Year, he’s also on the shortlist of candidates that could win the Golden Spikes Award, honoring the best player in college baseball.

Jackson was a utility man for the Bulldogs in 2025, making 36 starts at five different positions. He hit just .218 over 133 at-bats, however. Entering this season as UGA’s primary catcher, he’s blossomed into one of college baseball’s best bats and has boosted his draft stock in a major way.

Georgia, led by third-year head coach Wes Johnson, entered today 43-11 (23-6 SEC) having already won its first SEC regular season title since 2008. The Bulldogs are a lock to host a Regional in Athens for the third year in a row and will likely land a top-eight national seed, guaranteeing home-field advantage through Super Regional play, if they make it that far.

“It’s massive,” Johnson said after winning the regular season title. “It’s so hard to win this league, and then win it outright. It’s something that you want to check off on your list of things that you’ve ever accomplished. It’s right up there. It’s hard to do. It’s ten weekends of just meat house grinding.”

“It’s just consistency,” Jackson said about Georgia’s personality as a team this weekend. “We don’t play based off energy, we just kind of try and stay at the same level. Do not get too up, don’t get too down and go from there.”