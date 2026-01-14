Georgia freshman cornerback Dominick Kelly has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

In his lone season in Athens, Kelly recorded three tackles and three pass deflections. He appeared in eight games.

Prior to enrolling at Georgia, Kelly was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 385 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 39 cornerback in his class and the No. 51 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from IMG Academy.

Georgia‘s 2025 season officially came to an end following a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). The Bulldogs held a 24-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the Rebels 20-10 in the final quarter. After winning back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022, Georgia is 0-2 in its last two College Football Playoff games.

“It was a back-and-forth game. It was an incredible college football game,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said postgame. “It’s what the CFP was built for. To have battles like that. And that was basically every conference game we had this year. I felt like every game was like that one. Back and forth, back and forth. Plays being made all over.

“Lot of credit to Ole Miss and the defensive adjustments they made. They were much better, physical, and tougher on defense. That created some problems for us, and their quarterback (Trinidad Chambliss) is just incredible. He did an unbelievably job of not giving up sacks and making plays with his legs. They made more plays than we did.”

Georgia’s Transfer Portal departures

Dominick Kelly is now the 13th Georgia player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

