Georgia redshirt freshman cornerback Ondre Evans has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a do-not-contact tag, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll have three seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Evans hits the portal after failing to see the field in his first two seasons in Athens. That’s despite Evans signing with the Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.), where he was ranked as the No. 2 player out of Tennessee, the No. 13 cornerback and No. 102 player overall in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback was a late addition to Georgia’s 2024 signing class after flipping his commitment from LSU. As a prep prospect, played both ways in high school and helped lead his CPA team to a 13-1 record and a Tennessee Class 2A-Division II state championship after falling short the year before. He tallied 21 receptions for 379 yards and six touchdowns on offense while also totaling 21 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups on the defensive side of the ball.

According to DawgsHQ’s Parker Thombs, Evans joined the Bulldogs as “more of a project at corner” than some of his other 2024 classmates, which included five-star Ellis Robinson IV and fellow four-star Demello Jones.

Evans follows Georgia safety Joenel Aguero into the NCAA Transfer Portal also on Wednesday, and is the 10th Bulldogs player to enter the portal since it opened Jan. 2nd. That includes fellow defensive backs Daniel Harris and Jaden Harris, the latter of whom committed to Kansas on Monday.

Aguero played high school football at St. John’s Preparatory School (Danvers, MA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 47 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

— On3’s Steve Samra and DawgsHQ’s Parker Thombs contributed to this report.