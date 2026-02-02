Georgia’s Dontrell Glover, Bo Walker agree to pretrial intervention after theft charges

On Dec. 12, Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker were charged with theft by shoplifting. On Monday, Glover and Walker each agreed to enter a pretrial intervention program, per Athens Banner-Herald reporter Marc Weiszer. If the pair complete the requirements of the program, the charges will be dismissed.

Glover and Walker were reportedly stopped at a Walmart in Athens, Georgia, after attempting to leave the store with stolen paper towels, paper plates and Febreeze air freshener products. The items were worth approximately $100.

“The players initially refused to go into the store’s loss prevention office at 4375 Lexington Road after the incident, which occurred at about 4:29 p.m,” Weiszer wrote in his initial report. “One of the players attempted to go back in before running out the front entrance before returning, the report says. … Walker and Glover identified themselves as Georgia players and stated they did not intend to steal the merchandise.”

As part of their pretrial intervention program, Glover and Walker must complete 30 hours of community service and a theft awareness class. Additionally, the pair must pay a program fee of $200 each and a monthly supervision fee of $45. Finally, they must abstain from using alcohol and illegal drugs while they are on a six-month probation.

As a true freshman, Dontrell Glover made 11 starts for Georgia this past season. For his efforts, he was named an All-SEC Freshman Team selection and On3 True Freshman All-American.

Bo Walker served as a backup for Georgia in the 2025 campaign, but made seven appearances. He finished the season with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Ahead of Georgia’s loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart addressed the players’ arrest.

“Bo and Dontrell have done a great job in response to what they’ve had. We demanded a lot of them,” Smart said. “We put a lot in front of them. I’m proud of where both those guys are and what they’ve done to earn the right back with us and the way they manage it.”

On Monday, Glover and Walker maintained that they didn’t intend to shoplift. Instead, the pair’s attorney argued that they “lost track” of what items had been scanned between the two. Bo Walker missed the SEC Championship game after undergoing surgery for an alleged auto accident.