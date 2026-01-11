Georgia junior EDGE rusher Elo Modozie plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He will have a do not contact tag when he enters.

Modozie recorded 41 tackles and 7.5 sacks at Army prior to transferring to Georgia last offseason. His tenure in Athens didn’t quite work out, as he recorded just eight tackles across five games.

Georgia‘s 2025 season officially came to an end following a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). The Bulldogs held a 24-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the Rebels 20-10 in the final quarter. After winning back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022, Georgia is 0-2 in its last two College Football Playoff games.

“It was a back-and-forth game. It was an incredible college football game,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said postgame. “It’s what the CFP was built for. To have battles like that. And that was basically every conference game we had this year. I felt like every game was like that one. Back and forth, back and forth. Plays being made all over.

“Lot of credit to Ole Miss and the defensive adjustments they made. They were much better, physical, and tougher on defense. That created some problems for us, and their quarterback (Trinidad Chambliss) is just incredible. He did an unbelievably job of not giving up sacks and making plays with his legs. They made more plays than we did.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.