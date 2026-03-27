Alabama junior forward Dylan James reportedly plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, his agent Jimmy Bell tells On3. James will have one season of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.

The 6-foot-9 forward was mostly a key reserve throughout his three seasons in Athens, starting 18 of his 87 games with the Bulldogs, including just two during the 2025-26 season. James averaged a career-best 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds this past season to go along with 23 steals, 20 blocks and 17 assists.

This report will be updated.