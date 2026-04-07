Georgia forward Jake Wilkins plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Wilkins was a freshman this past season in his first year with the Bulldogs.

Wilkins averaged 4.9 points per game for the Bulldogs this past season over 10.2 minutes per game. He appeared in 32 games, but logged zero starts.

His Georgia career got off to a hot start after scoring 12 points or more in four of the first five games of his career. Wilkins scored a career-best 16 points in 18 minutes on the floor during a 94-29 win over MD Eastern in November. After that, however, he only broke the double-digit scoring threshold once for the rest of the season.

Georgia would finish the season with a 22-11 record, including a 10-8 mark against the SEC. In turn, the Bulldogs received a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Eventually, they fell to No. 9 seed Saint Louis in the first round.

Before arriving in college, Wilkins was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. Wilkins was the No. 45 overall recruit and No. 11 small forward in the cycle.

Notably, he’s is the son of Dominique Wilkins, a Hall of Fame member and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. Dominique Wilkins also attended Georgia to play his college basketball.

Now, he’ll move on from his father’s alma mater as he seeks a new basketball home through the NCAA transfer portal. Coming out of high school, he held offers from the likes of Virginia, Alabama, Cincinnati and Indiana, among others.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.