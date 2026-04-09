Georgia basketball player Kareem Stagg was arrested Wednesday in Oconee County (Ga.) on driving-related charges, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. The 6-foot-8 freshman forward was charged with speeding and driving without a valid license, per the Banner-Herald.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia athletics spokesperson told the Athens Banner-Herald. “As this an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Stagg was arrested at 2:58 pm ET and released nearly an hour later at 3:48 pm on bonds totaling $1,245, according to the online booking report reviewed by the Banner-Herald. Stagg, who was driving a 2023 Tesla Model Y, was reportedly clocked at 87 mph in a 65 mph zone by a Dragonfly laser detection device and immediately pulled by an Oconee County Sheriff’s officer, according to the incident report obtained by the Banner-Herald. When the officer asked for Stagg’s driver’s license, the 18-year-old provided a Georgia’s drivers course certificate with a number connected to a learners permit displayed on it.

That permit requires a licensed driver over 21 to be present in the vehicle, a condition Stagg told officers he was aware of. Stagg’s April 8 arrest comes just a day after the Bulldogs big man announced the passing of his father on Instagram.

Georgia’s NIL collective announced Stagg was returning for the 2026-27 season on April 1, which the 6-foot-8 power forward shared on his personal Instagram. Stagg averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 33 games as a true freshman in 2025-26, including starting the Bulldogs’ final nine games of the season.

In fact, after averaging 3.8 points and 10.1 minutes through the first 23 games, Stagg’s production elevated to 6.9 points and 19.3 minutes per game as a starter. He had five double-digit scoring efforts on the season, three of which occurred over Georgia’s final 10 games.

This report will be updated.