Georgia guard Jordan Ross plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Ross has one season of eligibility remaining.

Ross made 32 appearances and 25 starts for Georgia in the 2025-26 season. He averaged 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.9 minutes per game. Ross shot 42.0% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc.

Ross transferred to Georgia last offseason after beginning his collegiate career at St. Mary’s. In two years with the Gaels, Ross amassed 63 appearances and 35 starts. In his sophomore season at St. Mary’s, Ross averaged a career-high 8.3 points per game.

Jordan Ross played high school basketball at Pleasant Grove (UT), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 134 overall player and No. 10 combo guard in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Ross is only the latest Georgia player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal. Bulldogs standouts Jeremiah Wilkinson and Somto Cyril also plan to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Georgia finished the 2025-26 season with a 22-11 overall record and a 10-8 mark in conference play. The Bulldogs made their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Mike White.

They fell in the first round of the tournament to 9-seed Saint Louis. After the game, White discussed his goals for the program’s future.

“From a building, culture standpoint, we expect to get back again and then get back again, but the next step is we got to break through,” White said. “I’m sick to my stomach that we got to wait potentially for another year to have this opportunity again.

“… But this one is going to be hard for me, at least, to think about for a while. That’s why I’m just ready to get back at it. I’m ready for spring workouts to start tomorrow morning if we were in Athens.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.