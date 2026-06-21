Georgia's Kolby Branch returns to Omaha to support brother Kyle in Oklahoma-North Carolina CWS final

Georgia baseball player Kolby Branch returned to Omaha on Sunday to support his brother, Kyle Branch, at the College World Series. Kyle is looking to help Oklahoma beat North Carolina in the championship series.

Kolby was in Omaha last week trying to help the Bulldogs win their first College World Series since 1990. They fell short of the goal, losing to Kyle and the Sooners in the semifinal matchup.

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family over everything 🤞 pic.twitter.com/ACkGVF6qtp — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 21, 2026

Kolby Branch did not attend Game 1 of the College World Series on Saturday because he was in Athens with is teammates. It was a big game for Kyle Branch, recording his first hit in the Sooners’ 9-3 victory over North Carolina.

“He called his mom last night and said, ‘Mom, I think it’s the right thing to do,’” Kolby and Kyle’s father Rusty told George Stoia of SoonerScoop. “I was proud of him. We didn’t put any pressure on him to come. We said he could either stay in Athens and celebrate their year, or come here. It was like, ‘I’m going to regret missing either game,’ and he chose to come.”

Rusty was asked if Kolby will represent Oklahoma on Sunday. “His email address is kolbyboomersooner.net,” he joked. “The kid has crimson underwear. We are Sooner fans. We literally have a rental property in Norman, and we call it the Natty House. So yes, he’s got some. He’ll at least wear his ‘Beat Texas’ shirt.”

Kyle Branch says brother Kolby is a ‘Sooner fan at heart’

“He’s a Sooner fan at heart,” Kyle Branch said of Kolby. “We grew up in the same household, OU fans, so he’s kind of supporting. I can’t be more proud to be his little brother and have him come support me, because that means the world to me.”

Kolby helped Georgia have one of its best seasons in recent memory. Along with reaching the College World Series, the Bulldogs won the SEC regular season and tournament titles. Kolby had a strong season, tallying 20 home runs and 68 RBIs with a .267 batting average.

Kyle is finishing up his second season with the Sooners. In 63 games, Kyle has registered three homers and 23 RBIs with a .214 batting average.