Georgia LB Chris Cole releases statement following arrest for traffic charges

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole has released a statement following his arrest for two misdemeanor traffic charges. Cole was charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of speeding-maximum limits.

He has since posted bond, per the Athens-Clarke County jail log. You can read his statement in full below:

“I want to address the situation from yesterday in Athens,” the statement began. “I recognize the seriousness of this matter and the responsibility that comes with representing the University of Georgia and our football program. I understand that there are high standards for how we conduct ourselves, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I deeply regret the impact and negative attention this has caused for my coaches, teammates, and family.

“As I continue to grow and develop as a young man, I am focused on making better decisions and learning from every experience. I respect the process and will cooperate fully as the matter is reviewed. I remain committed to upholding the values of our program and conducting myself in a way that reflects positively on my coaches, teammates, family, and the fans who support us so passionately.”

Cole is a former five-star recruit who had a breakout season in 2025. He finished the year with 59 combined tackles — seven for loss — and 4.5 sacks. This came after a strong freshman season that saw him total 16 tackles and a fumble recovery across 14 games.

Georgia EDGE Darren Ikinnagbon was also taken into custody on three misdemeanor traffic charges. He has also posted bond. The combined bond for both players totaled $65.

Traffic-related charges have been an ongoing issue for the Georgia Bulldogs in recent years. Last year, three Bulldogs were arrested on various driving charges. This included Marques Easley, Nitro Tuggle and Nyier Daniels.

“Each case is a case-by-case basis,” Smart said following Daniels’ arrest. “And we’ll always evaluate things that way based on the total history of the student-athlete, what the actions were, what they entailed.”