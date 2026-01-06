Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Bo Hughley plans to enter the Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Bo Hughley played his high school football at Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Georgia. He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. Hughley had also been the 127th-ranked player nationally and the 11th-ranked offensive tackle.

Coming out of high school, Hughley chose to go to Georgia over teams like Auburn, Nebraska, and Florida. At the time, Charles Power wrote about what he’d seen from Hughley.

“Specimen who encapsulates the meaning of the word “prototype” for what an offensive lineman is supposed to look like,” Charles Power said. “Stands over 6-foot-7, 290-plus pounds with nearly a 7-foot wingspan. Has over a 10-inch hand and 36-inch arm and jumped a 20-inch vertical during the spring before his senior season. Primarily lines up at right tackle. Lacks ideal balance and body control. Can play over his toes and tends to lunge and bend at the waist. Good footwork and foot speed for his size. Threw over 43-feet in the shot put as a sophomore at nearly 300 pounds. Plays with a mean streak and looks to finish his opponents consistently. A high upside prospect due to his unique frame and length but will need to clean up his balance and leverage issues.”

In 2023, Hughley’s first season at Georgia, he didn’t see any action. Instead, taking a redshirt. He then followed that up in 2024 by seeing action in 10 games, including two starts. Then, in 2025, he would play in another 10 games for the Bulldogs. That largely came in as he filled injuries at the tackle position for Georgia. Back in October, head coach Kirby Smart praised Hughley for his passion.

“Bo, like I talked about after the game, he embodies fire, passion, and energy,” Smart said to reporters in October. “The guy’s happy every day at practice. He loves football. He works his butt off. I mean, he competes. He goes out, and it doesn’t matter who’s in front of him, he’s going to go to war and fight with them. And he did it at the left and right tackle. He’s come in in the pinch and played well in multiple games. He’s a kid that I enjoy coaching and love being around and continues to get better. He’ll continue to get better because of the way he works and the way he practices.”

Georgia currently has the 18th-ranked transfer class in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. That’s with eight players who have entered the portal, including Bo Hughley, and one incoming transfer. Along with Hughley, offensive tackle Nyier Daniels is also on his way out.